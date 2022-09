The OECD cuts Italy’s growth forecasts for next year, however it believes that the country will be able to avoid recession. The latest OECD Interim Economic Outlook indicates + 3.4% of GDP in 2022 and + 0.4% in 2023. The Parisian organization has raised its forecasts for 2022 by 0.9% compared to those of June , while it has cut those for the next few years by 0.8%.

Global economic growth is expected to grow at a rate of 3% in 2022, before slowing further to just 2.2% in 2023.