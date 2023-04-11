The restrictions on exports critical raw materials have increased more than five-fold in the past decade, the OECD said, potentially hampering governments’ efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

According to a study by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), about a tenth of the global export value of raw materials, such as lithium, cobalt and rare earths, needed for electric vehicles and renewable energy, suffered at least an export restriction measure.

“The global economic impact of these measures can therefore be considerable,” he said.

China, India, Argentina, Russia, Vietnam and Kazakhstan were the top six countries in terms of the number of new export restrictions during 2009-2020, the scope of the study.

The measures have often taken the form of export taxes rather than quantity caps, which are typically prohibited under World Trade Organization rules, but taxes are not, according to the report.