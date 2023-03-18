For 2023 and 2024, forecasts indicate growth of 2.6% and 2.9% respectively, with policy tightening continuing to have an effect. Nonetheless, a gradual improvement is expected throughout 2023-24, as the drag on incomes due to high inflation eases.

GDP in the US is expected to slow to 1.5% in 2023 and 0.9% in 2024 as monetary policy eases demand pressures. In the euro area, growth is expected to be 0.8% in 2023, but rise to 1.5% in 2024 when the effects of high energy prices fade. Growth in China is expected to rebound to 5.3% this year and 4.9% in 2024.

Headline inflation is declining, but core inflation remains high, supported by sharp increases in services prices, higher margins in some sectors and cost pressures due to tight labor markets.

Inflation is expected to moderate gradually in 2023 and 2024 but remain above central bank targets until the second half of 2024 in most countries. Headline inflation in the G20 economies is expected to fall to 4.5% in 2024 from 8.1% in 2022. Core inflation in the G20 advanced economies is expected to average 4.0% in 2023 and 2 .5% in 2024.

The improvement in prospects is still fragile. Risks have become somewhat more balanced, but remain tilted to the downside. Uncertainty about the progress of the war in Ukraine and its broader consequences remains a key concern. The strength of the impact of monetary policy changes is difficult to assess and could continue to lead to financial vulnerabilities due to high debt and tight capital valuations, and also in specific segments of the financial market. Pressures on global energy markets could also reappear, leading to renewed price hikes and higher inflation.

Monetary policy must remain tight until there are clear signs that underlying inflationary pressures are lastingly easing. Further interest rate hikes are still needed in many economies, including the US and the euro area. With core inflation slowly declining, policy rates are likely to remain elevated well into 2024.