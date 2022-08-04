Home Business OECD: in Italy per capita incomes up to + 0.3% y / y
OECD: in Italy per capita incomes up to + 0.3% y / y

Household purchasing power at a minimum due to inflation. Thus the latest OECD report reveals that in the first quarter of 2022, the real per capita income of households decreased by 1.1% in the first quarter of 2022, in contrast to a growth of 0.2% in GDP. real per capita.

Among the G7 economies, the impact of inflation on households in the first quarter of 2022 was particularly evident in France, where real per capita household income fell by 1.9% and in Germany, where it decreased by 1.9%. 1.7%. And again we note Austria (-5.5%) and Spain (-4.1%). In Italy in the first quarter the per capita incomes of households grew by 0.3% per year and are 2% higher than to the fourth quarter of 2019. Per capita GDP, on the other hand, rose by 0.2% in the first quarter of 2022 and was 1.2% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019.

