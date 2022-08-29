In the second quarter of 2022, the gross domestic product of the OECD increased by 0.3% on a quarterly basis. A result – explains the OECD – which reflects a mixed picture. “On the one hand, GDP growth was negative in the United States and the United Kingdom (both minus 0.1%) and GDP growth in Germany slowed sharply (0.1% versus 0.8% of the previous quarter). Growth, on the other hand, is positive in Japan and France (0.5%) and accelerated in Italy (1.0%) and Canada (1.1%) ”.