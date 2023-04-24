OECD minimum tax: “A no is a shot in the foot”

Monika Ruehl is head of the business umbrella organization Economiesuisse. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer



A yes to the OECD minimum tax should ensure that the additional tax revenue stays in Switzerland: That’s what the supporters of the June 18 vote say. Monika Rühl explains it in an interview.

Swissinfo.ch: You can certainly say in three sentences why the people should accept this proposal. What are these?

Monika Rühl: It takes a yes to ensure that the additional tax revenue stays in Switzerland and doesn’t migrate abroad. Secondly, all cantons will benefit from this money through national financial equalization. And thirdly, Switzerland should remain an attractive business location in the future, because when these large companies are here and pay taxes, everyone benefits.

Wouldn’t Switzerland also create an additional image problem for itself by not behaving in a compliant manner?

In this case, the taxes would simply go to other countries. If we let that happen, we’d shoot ourselves in the foot. Only with a yes does the money stay in Switzerland.

The OECD minimum tax was fine-tuned during international drafting, from the originally intended tax percentage of 21 to 15%. That’s actually not enough. Your Answer?

Around 140 countries have agreed on this 15 percent. All these countries are now implementing the project, and so are we. It is in our country’s best interest that we keep the 15 percent tax on the large internationally active companies in Switzerland and use the income here.

If we don’t implement the minimum tax, the additional tax will simply be collected abroad. Then we don’t see any of that money. The critics noticed that too. The Greens have decided to vote – some of their cantonal parties even the yes slogan. Prominent SP exponents also support the template.

Ironically, Switzerland was previously in favor of a lower tax. How do you feel about this?

Attractive corporate taxes are an important success factor for Switzerland. They have led to steadily increasing tax revenues. An international agreement has now been reached on a minimum tax of 15 percent for large multinational companies, so that everyone has an equal footing in international tax competition. The requirements of the OECD for implementation are therefore very clear and they apply equally to all countries.

Some of the opponents say that the profits of multinational corporations are also made in the Global South. Consequently, this should also receive some of the taxes incurred here. Do you understand the argument?

Even if the development of the Global South is a very legitimate concern: Participation in the profit tax is the wrong instrument for this.

What would be the better tool?

The countries of the Global South must become more attractive for investments. For example, they need legal certainty and stable framework conditions. In this regard, the federal government supports these countries with targeted projects on development cooperation.

It is not without reason that the companies concerned are mostly based in industrialized countries, where this minimum tax applies. Developing countries attract far fewer of these companies. However, they benefit from direct investments.

It is also controversial how the additional tax money will be distributed in Switzerland. Not all cantons benefit equally. Wouldn’t it be fairer if more money went into national fiscal equalization?

Yes it happens. First of all, I would like to state that the planned distribution key is supported by the Confederation, all cantons, the cities and the municipalities. All cantons benefit from the additional income from the minimum tax thanks to the proven financial equalization system. The more money goes into fiscal equalization, the more the recipient cantons receive.

And you also have to see that the cantons, which now have to tax large companies more, are losing their attractiveness as a location. They must therefore be able to take other measures in order to remain attractive. How they do it is up to them.

It is possible, for example, to promote research and development activities or to subsidize daycare centers.

But the tax competition among the cantons is being heated up…

On the contrary. For large companies, tax competition will be curbed, and the 15 percent will then apply everywhere.

Nevertheless, the economic cantons can also use the additional money to reduce taxes elsewhere. This will intensify tax competition.

If a canton were planning this, it could be voted on there first. Democracy applies here too.

Opponents also talk about tax loopholes. You say the Swiss tax system has the tools ready for corporations to compensate for the OECD minimum tax. Your Answer?

That’s an assertion. Finally, the OECD specifies how the implementation is to take place. She will also monitor the implementation, which I personally find a bit unpleasant, just to mention it in passing. So the control is there. Circumventions are not possible from the start.

