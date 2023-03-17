The OECD has significantly raised the economic forecast for Russia Photo by Kremlin Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The industrialized countries organization OECD has raised its forecast for global economic growth this year from 2.2 to 2.6 percent. The OECD raised the forecast for Germany particularly sharply by 0.6 percentage points and turned the forecast from the recession minus 0.3 percent to a small growth of 0.3 percent. The OECD raised the forecast even more for only two countries: for China after the end of the corona restrictions and for Russia – despite all Western sanctions.

The Industrialized States Organization OECD has their forecast slightly raised for the global economy. She now expects the G20 countries to grow by 2.6 percent this year. That is 0.4 percentage points more than in the autumn forecast. However, growth would still remain below last year’s 3.2 percent.

The OECD raised the forecast for Germany particularly sharply. It also turned the outlook from a recession to a positive one. Instead of a decline in gross domestic product of 0.3 percent, the OECD now expects small growth of 0.3 percent for Germany this year.

OECD forecasts for Russia and China

From the point of view of the OECD, the economic prospects are improving even more in only two countries: For China, the economists have raised the forecast by 0.7 percentage points to 5.3 percent. This is slightly above the Chinese government’s growth target of five percent. The main reason behind the improved prospects is the departure of the communist regime in Beijing from its strict zero-Covid policy and the end of the restrictions associated with it.

Even more remarkable is the correction of the OECD forecast for Russia. Despite all the sanctions against Russia, the recession there will be much milder than expected just a few months ago. The OECD increased its forecast for Russia’s economic growth by 3.1 percentage points to just minus 2.5 percent. For one, Russia manages to circumvent some Western sanctions or sell more oil to customers China and India. On the other hand, high expenditures by the Russian state for its own armaments industry and for the population are supporting the economy.

According to the OECD, inflation is likely to ease over the course of the year in most industrialized countries, falling from 8.1 percent last year to 5.9 percent this year and 4.5 percent next year. Central bank rate hikes began to have an impact and energy prices fell after a mild winter in Europe.

OECD forecast for inflation

For Germany, the OECD expects the inflation rate to fall from 8.7 to 6.7 percent this year and 3.1 percent next year.

However, the OECD also warned that the global economic recovery is only just beginning to emerge. There are still clear risks of a downturn. Uncertainty about the course of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is central.

It is difficult to assess what additional effect the tighter monetary policy will have. Further risks could arise in the financial and banking sector. States could also have difficulties servicing their debts. In addition, the pressure on the energy markets could increase again and result in higher prices for consumers. Monetary policy must remain restrictive until there are clear signs of lower inflation.

