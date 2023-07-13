Home » OECD recommends reform of German marriage splitting
Business

OECD recommends reform of German marriage splitting

by admin
OECD recommends reform of German marriage splitting

“The current system encourages second earners to work part-time or limit their earnings,” said Isabell Koske, deputy director of the OECD’s economics department. In order to motivate women to work more and thus counteract the increasing shortage of skilled workers, a reform of the current common taxation rules is “of crucial importance”. It could have a significant impact on labor supply while generating additional tax revenue. “Additional income from the reform could be used to further improve access to quality childcare and early childhood education,” said Koske. That would help to increase the supply of female workers.

Also read: “Even Franz Josef Strauss wanted to reform the marriage splitting”

See also  Bank of Italy: assets seized from Russian oligarchs for €2 bn

You may also like

E-bikes: Hyped startup Vanmoof in dire financial straits

Nature law, Adinolfi (League): “Serious blow to agriculture”....

Accelerating the Deep Integration of Technology, Industry, and...

Football, Arab fund PIF is targeting another European...

Why is inflation falling faster in the US...

The Surge of the Peruvian Sol: Factors Behind...

Kawasaki: two new Ninjas and two enduro models...

Flexible pension models – Largest pension fund attracts...

Lube invests 44 million for growth abroad, thanks...

Sweden Supreme Court against extradition of two Turks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy