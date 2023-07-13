OECD recommends reform of German marriage splitting

“The current system encourages second earners to work part-time or limit their earnings,” said Isabell Koske, deputy director of the OECD’s economics department. In order to motivate women to work more and thus counteract the increasing shortage of skilled workers, a reform of the current common taxation rules is “of crucial importance”. It could have a significant impact on labor supply while generating additional tax revenue. “Additional income from the reform could be used to further improve access to quality childcare and early childhood education,” said Koske. That would help to increase the supply of female workers.

