Of migrants, via the maxi-amendment. Holds the agreement in the majority

Of the Migrants, the Center-Right will vote on the texts agreed in the majority

He holds the agreement in the majority to vote on the sub-amendments to the migrants’ decree agreed at the end of last week which allow the League to withdraw some of its amendments which led to the abolition of special protection. The agreement was definitively sealed today together with an agreement with the oppositions to speed up the examination of the decree in the Chamber at Senate and allow the final vote by tomorrow morning.

The agreement with the minority passes through the renunciation of a procedural ploy that would have invalidated all the amendments of the oppositions, a maxi-amendment presented this morning and then, as a result of the agreement, withdrawn by the majority. “No tricks, no cheating“, said the minister for relations with parliament, Luca Ciriani. Therefore, we will proceed to vote on all the approximately 300 proposals to modify the oppositions. When this morning the senators found in their hands the file of amendments to the Cutro decree deposited yesterday evening, a “maxi-amendment” by the majority to article one jumped to the eye, which re-proposed all 11 articles of the decree, including the modifications agreed in recent days between the government and the centre-right parties.

Subscribe to the newsletter

