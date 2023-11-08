Home » of RMB assets, and promote the healthy development of foreign exchange management institutions. Develop a comprehensive and multi-level capital market, continue to improve the interconnection mechanism between the onshore and offshore markets, and continuously introduce more convenient measures for cross-border investment and financing. Actively participate in the reform and construction of the international financial system, promote the reform of the international monetary and financial system, and increase the voice and representation of developing countries in the international financial system. Promote the formation of a new pattern of comprehensive opening up and win-win cooperation with diversified, extensive and multi-level international financial cooperation platforms, and continuously improve the management and service level of foreign financial institutions in China. Establish a market-oriented, law-based and international business environment in the financial sector, and actively participate in the formulation of international financial rules and standards to provide more public goods for the world economy. Title: Strengthening Financial Supervision and Opening-up: Implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Financial Development with Chinese Characteristics
China‘s Central Financial Work Conference held from October 30 to 31, 2023, addressed the importance of responding to the complex international economic and financial situation and accelerating the construction of a financial power. The conference was attended by distinguished researchers at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and focused on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, which provided a foundation for promoting high-quality financial development in the new era.

During the conference, it was emphasized to adhere to and innovate Marxist financial theory and align it with the specific reality of contemporary China. The leaders outlined the importance of understanding and analyzing the difficulties and challenges in supervision and governance capabilities faced by high-quality financial development. It was further emphasized to uphold and strengthen the Party’s centralized and unified leadership over financial work, as well as comprehensively strengthen financial supervision and effectively prevent and resolve financial risks.

The reform of party and state institutions reflects the party’s requirement for centralized and unified leadership of financial work. In March 2023, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Reform Plan for Party and State Institutions” and established the Central Financial Commission and the Central Financial Working Committee to ensure the safe, efficient, and stable operation of the country’s finance.

The conference also stressed the importance of comprehensively strengthening financial supervision and promoting the reform of financial regulatory agencies, and also highlighted the need to steadily promote high-level financial opening up, expanding financial openness in terms of rules, regulations, management, and standards.

The achievements and ongoing efforts are a crucial part of Xi Jinping’s Economic Thought, emphasizing the adherence to and innovation of Marxist financial theory, and provide scientific guidance for striving to open up a path for financial development with Chinese characteristics. Moreover, the emphasis on strengthening the Party’s centralized and unified leadership over financial work and preventing and resolving financial risks through comprehensive and strengthened financial supervision demonstrates a commitment to the continued and robust development of China‘s financial power.

