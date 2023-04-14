Vacuum valves

Semiconductor industry in downturn: Werdenberger VAT is losing orders Enormously declining orders in the semiconductor industry will put pressure on the business of the Eastern Swiss vacuum valve manufacturer VAT in 2023. A return to growth is not expected until 2024.

Production of the VAT at the Werdenberg headquarters in Haag. Image: PD

The Hague VAT, which manufactures vacuum valves, received orders for 136 million francs in the first quarter of 2023. This is more than half less than in the same period of the previous year. Analysts had expected a good 180 million.

After all, the strong order backlog supported sales, which fell by only 11.5 percent to CHF 233 million, which is better than forecast by VAT and analysts.

Consumers are holding back when it comes to electronic devices

The slump in new orders can be attributed to the semiconductor industry, whose orders fell by almost 70 percent year-on-year. “After three years of unprecedented growth, investment activity in the global semiconductor sector has continued to slow down,” writes VAT about its largest sales market.

Uncertainties about inflation, interest rates and economic growth are weighing on spending on capital goods and, as a result, on semiconductor demand. Added to this are the geopolitical tensions.

According to VAT, the slump in demand for vacuum valves for systems that produce memory chips for consumer goods such as smartphones, tablets or PCs was the strongest. The weaker demand for such devices has prompted some chip manufacturers to temporarily reduce their capacity for semiconductors and displays.

80 to 85 million will be invested at the Haag site in 2023

For the whole of 2023, VAT expects lower sales and lower results than in the record year 2022. The operating margin at Ebitda level should be at the lower end of the target range of 32 to 37 percent of sales. In 2022, VAT had landed at 35 percent. In 2024, the company expects a return to growth.

VAT intends to further expand production at the Malaysia facility and continue to invest heavily in research and development. 80 to 85 million francs are to flow into the new innovation center in Haag.