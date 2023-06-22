Of Work, the majority goes under the Senate: Forza Italia slips away

Dl Lavoro, the majority goes under: amendments rejected

The Budget Committee in the Senate has rejected the amendments of the rapporteur to the Labor Law. The requested opinion was not approved as the vote ended in a tie (10-10). The Forza Italia senators were absent from the vote. The Pd senators gave the news on the sidelines of the works. “All of this shows an objective difficulty of the majority which reveals itself in crisis on a symbolic provision; it is a serious fact”, comments the senator dem, Daniel missing.

“Majority divided and crashed into a wall also in the Senate budget commission, where the opinions on the amendments to the work decree were not approved. The absence of Forza Italia senators was decisive. Classroom locked. Amateurs on the loose.” The head of the Economy of the Democratic Party, Antonio Misiani, writes it on Twitter. “Majority down in the Budget Commission. The opposition is there. The sun and the lunch break did the rest. It’s a good thing that Meloni had also recommended himself “, remarked the senator Pd Filippo Sensi.

For Dario Damiani, from Fi, one of the two members of the Azzurri Budget Commission, (together with Claudio Lotito) it was possible to continue immediately with the work in the commission: “It was just a mishap, we were busy with something else“, he said, rejecting those who accuse Forza Italia of having determined the knockout in the sender Commission.

Of work, the opposition attacks. Schlein: “They don’t stand.” Conte: “Government in disarray”

“The last 24 hours of a Meloni government in disarray: 1. they halve the funds for compensation for serious accidents at work. As soon as we report it, they hastily try to reverse. 2. Giorgetti’s ministry praises the reform of the Mes and the Meloni government, embarrassed after the lies told in the pandemic, continues to postpone decisions. 3. On the Work decree, actually the Precariousness decree, the Government does not even have a majority in the Senate Budget Committee on its own amendments. Let’s talk about the provision that raises cash on those in difficulty, halving the number of people in economic difficulty who will now be protected by the state.In the midst of this chaos, the high cost of living subtracts 61 billion from the current account of Italians and Meloni, who promised 1000 euros with a click on everyone during Covid, stand by and watch. It’s an incompetent, useless and harmful government”. The president of the M5S writes it on Facebook Joseph Conte.

“The majority are in chaos. After what happened in the House on the Mes, with the Ministry of the Economy disavowing the government’s propaganda, today in the Senate it is unable to get amendments prepared at the last minute approved, which sought to patch up the many opprobrium contained in the Labor Law, and goes under”. So the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein.

“The Labor Decree was one of the programmatic banners of the Meloni government. Today the majority forces cannot even guarantee that the rapporteur’s amendments are approved. The Labor Decree is a wrong provision, which must be changed, and we will continue to oppose which increase precariousness and poverty. The truth is that this executive is not standing, unable to move from propaganda to action”.

From work, Tajani brakes: “Just a hiccup”

“A hiccup, a storm in a glass of water” that hides “no division or political significance”. The foreign minister Antonio Tajani, coordinator of Fi, thus declassifies what happened this morning in the Senate Budget Committee, where the work decree did not pass due to the absence of the representatives of Forza Italia. “An opinion had arrived late – Tajani explained, speaking to journalists in London – The Fi senators had asked for a 15-minute postponement, when they arrived the vote had just been taken”. It was, the minister still assures, “a storm in a glass of water. These are accidents that happen, they shouldn’t happen, but nothing to worry about, no message, no division”. “Let’s let the opposition chat – Tajani comments – They should be more concerned about the problems they have”, the incident “has no political significance, it was a hiccup, it has already been remedied”.

