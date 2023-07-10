Off on vacation – How to save money when paying abroad – News

Contents

Cashless payment is on the rise – not least when travelling. The most important tips.

Splitting cents can be worthwhile. Especially when paying abroad. When is cash still king? When is which card worth it? With the advent of smartphones, apps and neobanks, some things have become simpler and sometimes even cheaper – but above all they have become more confusing.

Here are the most important tips and tricks so that your wallet is not overburdened when travelling.

Is Cash Still True?

That depends entirely on the travel destination. If you move away from worn-out tourist hotspots, you can’t avoid cash even today. For a beach holiday on the Mediterranean or a trip to the USA, on the other hand, you don’t need a large amount of euros or dollars in your luggage.

Legend: In many popular travel destinations, cash is no longer king. Keystone/AP Photo/Jenny Kane

Where to change money?

If you want to change cash, it is better to do this in the destination country at a well-established local commercial bank. In order to avoid additional fees, it is worth having strong Swiss francs in cash with you. At field-forest-and-meadow exchange offices or at special foreign-currency ATMs such as Travelex, foreign currency withdrawals are more difficult.

If you don’t have a penny left in your pocket, it’s better to pull out your debit card to withdraw foreign currency from an ATM. The fees are cheaper than purchasing with a credit card.

Which card is trump when traveling?

Competition among card providers has increased. That’s why there are more and more cards that no longer charge foreign currency fees when paying abroad. The pressure came from neobanks.

A well-known example is Revolut

Open box Close box

Anyone who pays with such a credit card abroad must, on the one hand, no foreign currency fees Pay and with the free basic card you can withdraw cash worth 200 euros per month from an ATM without any fees. The currency exchange is also free up to a limit of 1000 euros per month – except on the weekends. However, when depositing money into the Revolut account from Switzerland fees apply.

In general, the rule of thumb is: pull out the credit card and not the debit card for smaller amounts.

An example: With the Zürcher Kantonalbank debit card, 1.25 percent of the transaction amount and up to CHF 1.50 per transaction are charged. If you withdraw foreign currency from an ATM abroad, CHF 5 will be charged.

Legend: From the amount of 300 francs, for example, you are cheaper at the ZKB if you use the debit instead of the credit card. Keystone/AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

With the standard credit cards of the same bank, however, a fee of 1.75 percent of the amount is added per transaction. In this example, amounts over 300 francs are cheaper when paying with a debit card than with a credit card.

Are special travel credit cards worth it?

There used to be paper Swiss Bankers Travelers Cheques. The successor product is made of plastic – and actually a prepaid credit card. In other words: Before paying, it has to be loaded with money. And that costs money if it has to be done quickly.

That was once: travel checks made of paper

Open box Close box

For decades, they were a popular store of value for globetrotters: Swiss Bankers Travelers Cheques. The promise: safer than cash. When getting the cheques, you had to make the first signature at the counter. The second then when redeeming. They came in different currencies and denominations. In Swiss francs for about 50, 100, 200 and 500 francs. Hotels and restaurants sometimes accepted the checks directly. In the meantime, checks are no longer actively offered in Switzerland. However, checks that have already been issued can still be converted into cash.

It’s free via online banking, but you don’t know exactly when the money will arrive, there is a promise that the transaction will “usually” take place within one working day. The card balance is insured and the card can be replaced worldwide if lost. Nevertheless, it is recommended to study the conditions well and to compare them with other offers.

The same applies, of course, to all credit cards. A Miles & More credit card can be recommended for frequent flyers. Miles can be earned when spending money. In addition, many credit cards are also bundled with other services. In particular, insurance such as fully comprehensive insurance for the rental car, travel cancellation or interruption and more.

Caption: Enjoying splits or holidays? Both are possible with a few tricks. Getty Images/Bloomberg

In short: It’s a jungle of conditions, fees, offers, goodies – and depending on your life and holiday circumstances, one or the other card is worth it. And yes, despite splitting horses, you should really enjoy your holidays.

And one last tip

Always select the currency of the travel country at the payment terminal – don’t pay in Swiss francs, otherwise there will be more fees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

