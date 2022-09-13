Listen to the audio version of the article

The test phase was officially started on the 9 megawatt power storage system (8 megawatt hours of downloadable energy) designed and built by Falck Renewables inside the electrical station that powers the port of Vado Ligure on behalf of Sv Port Service. company that manages numerous services at the Savona airport, including the transformation and distribution of electricity.

State-of-the-art facility

The storage system, built in the Savona port area, in addition to being designed to meet the innovative technological parameters required by Terna, was connected to an existing electricity station managed by Sv Port Service, thus optimizing the existing infrastructure.

The development of this project required the participation and interaction of various professionals present within the Falck Renewables group, starting with the design and construction of the plant. The latter will make 7.5 megawatts of storage power available for the dispatching services envisaged by Terna for the procurement of the new ultra-fast frequency regulation service.

Energy storage

“The electrification of consumption and the increasingly massive use of renewable energy – underlines Marco Cittadini, global head of Falck Renewables Next Solutions – make storage technology fundamental and essential today, especially for companies such as ports that have to respond to the need to make consumption ever more sustainable. And Falck has created one of the most innovative storage systems, especially as regards the network services provided ».

“With the implementation of the storage system, the Port System Authority is confirmed – says Paolo Piacenza, general secretary of the Adsp of the Western Ligurian Sea (Genoa and Savona) – a cutting-edge port in the energy transition process and consumption optimization. In 2020 the Adsp was the first to draft the Environmental Energy Document, underlining the commitment by the ports of Genoa, Savona and Vado to achieving the goal of a “zero impact” port ».