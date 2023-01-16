Listen to the audio version of the article

At the Genoa airport, the works to modernize the terminal have started. The restyling of the terminal (inaugurated in 1986) joins the expansion site that started last year. The interventions within the existing building include the complete overhaul of the departures area, with larger and brighter spaces, an increase in the number of check-in desks, a new area for security checks and the overhaul of flows for departing passengers.

You work for 20 million

The modernization and expansion works of the terminal, with a total expenditure of approximately 20 million euros, will lead, when fully operational, to an increase in the commercial and restaurant areas. The planning of the works, explains a note, “was designed to guarantee the operation of the airport, which will always remain open, and not to interfere with user services”.

The first phase of the construction site, according to forecasts, will last 15 days (to be completed on 31 January) and involves the removal of the structure underneath the two-flight staircase that connects the first and second floors (which will be removed in the coming months). The second phase, which will start at the end of January and will last around two months, will see the construction of new fixed and escalator connecting stairs between the departures floor and the second floor.

Guaranteed operation

This, the note clarifies, “will involve the temporary relocation of some car rental offices located on the ground floor. On the departures floor, the outdoor area of ​​the Caruggio bar and restaurant will be moved a few meters for the duration of the construction site for the new stairs. The restaurant will remain open, offering passengers and companions menus inspired by traditional Ligurian cuisine”.

In the summer, the additional east block will be completed, which will extend over three floors and 5,500 square meters, bringing the total area of ​​the airport to over 20,000 square meters. The new areas will come into operation progressively until the completion of the works, scheduled for the beginning of 2024.