Off to the new sub-port tunnel of Genoa, a 900-million-dollar project

Listen to the audio version of the article

Green light to work on the sub-port tunnel of Genoa, a 900 million euro project that the city has been waiting for since 1992. The project has received the go-ahead from the commission of the Superior Council of Public Works.

The architecture part is entrusted to Renzo Piano’s Building Workshop. For the engineering one, on the other hand, Autostrade per l’Italia is in charge of the reins and shouldering the economic costs of the work, which are part of the settlement agreement made with the institutions after the collapse of the Morandi bridge (14 August 2018) .

Increased the cost of the work

Roberto Tomasi, CEO of Aspi, outlined the times and costs of the work, explaining that the opening of the new tunnel is scheduled “in April 2029” with an investment of “900 million, increased due to the rise in raw materials, compared to 700 million budgeted”.

The approximately 200 million extra costs, compared to the agreement signed by Aspi as compensation with the territory after the collapse of the viaduct over the Polcevera, Tomasi clarified, will be repaid through the tolls of the network, spread nationwide.

Yesterday, in the presence of the Genoese and Ligurian institutions as well as the Deputy Minister of Transport, Edoardo Rixi, the start of the preparatory works for the actual excavations was made official.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

