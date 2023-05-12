off to the tests between Padua and Venice

The mobility of the future arrives in Italy

And it goes through Digital Magics, business incubator (listed on Euronext Milan) which supports startups in the digital and tech world with services for business enhancement and acceleration. Gabriele Bibop Grestaco-founder of Digital Magics and founder and CEO of Hyperloop Italia in fact, he is the head of the Consortium of companies that won the tender for the Veneto region for the study of the prototype of supersonic train a hyperloop technology which represents, according to many analysts, one of the major innovations in the transport sector in the last century.

“Like Digital Magics – declared the executive chairman Marco Gay – we have always had the ambition to contribute to the creation and growth of companies that can have a global impact. The success of the Hyperloop project, in which we are partners and in which we have believed in right from the start, right in our country, is not only excellent news for all of us but also for an innovation that is even more concrete today, and a stimulus for all our startups”.

First section Padua-Port of Venice

The Consortium composed of Webuild and by Leonardo will carry out the feasibility study. Hyper Transfer is the ultra-fast transport system with constrained guidance, in a limited friction environment and controlled aerodynamic resistance, completely sustainable and with low energy consumption. The project, which will be followed by the subsequent phases of the experimentation, will be of interest a first experimental section between eastern Padua and the Port of Venice.

Technology that looks to the future

Hyperloop (literally iperanello) is a technology for the high-speed transport in low-pressure pipeswhere the capsules are propelled by linear induction motors and air compressors The infrastructure should consist of a double overhead tube in which capsules can slide. The inside of the tube is kept under low pressure to minimize air friction. The capsules move on a cushion of air or even on magnets.

For some time we had been working on the idea of ​​a train that ran in a low pressure tube but he thought about giving further impetus to the research Elon Musk. Over United States a prototype was then built while in Europe the experimentation is on Toulouse Also there Chinese is engaged in the project but is focusing on movement of goods and not passengers (given, for now, a certain danger). Now comes the decision of the Veneto Region which paves the way, also in Italy, for the new technology.