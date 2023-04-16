Offers for bargain hunters: Secure interest rates plus flexibility: Is it worth it to save for growth again?

With incremental savings, savers do not get the highest currently possible interest rate, at least not at the beginning. But: you secure relatively high interest rates in the medium term – and, unlike with a longer-term fixed-term deposit account, you remain flexible, at least in the medium term. This can be interesting at a time when the direction in which interest rates are going is completely unclear. According to the law, you can also terminate a fixed-term deposit prematurely “for good cause”. However, it is doubtful whether banks will accept that there are higher interest rates elsewhere as an important reason.