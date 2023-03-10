Home Business Offers for Tim, Urso: “Government already has its position”
Offers for Tim, Urso: “Government already has its position”

“The government has already indicated what its posture is, but it’s up to Tim“. Thus the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Ursocommenting on the two competing offers for the Telecom Italia network, one of the Kkr fund and the other of Cdp. “We are awaiting” he reiterates “the decisions that Tim and the shareholders will make”. And to those who asked him if he considered the offers satisfactory, Urso replies: ‘This is not the time to get into this game’.

The trade unions are tougher. There Fistel-Cisl reiterates its opposition to “Tim’s dismemberment” for reasons both “of an industrial nature”, as “the country would lose the ability to make connectivity universal”, and “of a social nature” as “tens of thousands of redundancies would be created”. The offers from Cdp and Kkr for the network, reads a note, risk “weakening” both the businesses they want to acquire and those remaining in Tim’s belly, which “would be weighed down 14 billion euros of debt” which “would make business continuity unmanageable” generating “thousands of redundancies and serious social stability problems”.

