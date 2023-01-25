Home Business Office in New York and B2B meetings, so Piedmont wants to attract visitors from the States
Business

Office in New York and B2B meetings, so Piedmont wants to attract visitors from the States

by admin
Office in New York and B2B meetings, so Piedmont wants to attract visitors from the States

The institutional visit to the States by the mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, and the president of Piedmont, Alberto Cirio, organized on the occasion of the handover for the university Olympic Games, actually represented an opportunity to promote the region as a tourist destination . So much so that Piedmont has organized a series of B2B meetings and has decided to open its own office in New York, in the headquarters of the Israeli company Jvp, to maintain ties with the American market.

The goal is ambitious: to triple the number of tourists arriving from the United States over the next five years. The growth of tourism as a reference sector for the economic development of Piedmont is a relatively recent phenomenon, linked above all to the 2006 Winter Olympic Games and then consolidated over the years. Today especially the city of Turin and the Langhe have established themselves as tourist destinations.

The “We are Piemonte” workshop, organized by Visit Piemonte in collaboration with ENIT in Manhattan, «involved 67 accredited subjects» highlights the regional councilor for Internationalization Fabrizio Ricca. The event represented one of the initiatives included in the program of collateral promotional activities linked to the passage of the flag of the World University Games from Lake Placid to Piedmont, the next venue for the sporting event in 2025, with competitions in Turin, Bardonecchia, Pragelato, Torre Pellice and Pinerolo.

In 2022, more than 100,000 American tourists stayed in Piedmont, with over 270,000 overnight stays. «The United States represents the sixth foreign market of origin for Piedmont and compared to 2019 we recorded a 4% increase in arrivals and 11% in overnights – underlines the Councilor for Culture, Commerce and Tourism of the Piedmont Region, Vittoria hillock. – This B2B event in New York aims to strengthen the image of Piedmont in the United States, to create new economic agreements and to consolidate existing ones».

You may also like

Xiaomi car design documents leaked? Response came: Not...

For the ECB it is the day of...

Advance Insurance Q4 earnings per share and revenue...

Gas stations, negotiation to the bitter end to...

Boeing’s Q4 EPS and revenue miss expectations Provider...

Boeing closes 2022 with a loss despite rising...

Prospects for IPOs in US Stocks | Revenue...

Alpine A110R: the road test of the “radical”...

Margermarket Ranking: Barabino leader in Italy, sixth in...

Petrol station strike today, from open petrol stations...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy