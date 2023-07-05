Office workers on vacation are more and more available for work

Nevertheless, in many companies there are unwritten rules for availability during downtime. “Some employees give in to the pressure to work on vacation and in their free time,” complains Piel and emphasizes: “Better than unregulated pressure are company agreements that clearly and unambiguously regulate availability for everyone in their free time.”

Nina Koch from Slack, who commissioned the survey, also emphasizes: “Flexible working must not lead to employees being permanently available and unable to switch off at all.” This is where employers need help and clear framework conditions. Technology can also help here – with messages that are only forwarded at certain times or by pre-sorting the messages during the holiday for the return.

