MILAN. The first practical effects of the transfer of management of Milan from the Elliott fund to RedBird begin to be seen. And above all from the simultaneous entry of Yankee Global Enterprises (YEG), the group that owns the New York Yankees in the Milan shareholder base with a minority stake of around 5%.

From Tuesday evening the official AC Milan products are on sale in the Yankee Stadium store in New York, one of the symbolic places of world sport given the worldwide following of the well-known baseball team. It is the consequence of an agreement between Milan and the New York Yankees for a merchandising exchange. The debut of the sale of shirts and other Rossoneri products took place during the first game of the Yankees playoffs, against the Cleveland Guardians.

Soon the official Yankees products will be distributed in the official AC Milan stores. It is one of the first steps that “American” AC Milan takes to increase commercial revenues globally starting from the rich US market. Towing the Yankees is the best possible wake across the Atlantic.