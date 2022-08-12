Ride the wind and sail, ride the waves and chase the clouds! Recently, starting from Advantech’s WISE-PaaS industrial Internet cloud platform operated by Halo Cloud, taking digital transformation as an opportunity and solving practical problems as the core, Halo Cloud Data Co., Ltd. (“Halo Cloud” for short) and Dongguan Xuji Food Co., Ltd. (referred to as “Xu Fu Ji”) officially launched the cooperation!

In recent years, with the improvement of industry productivity and increasingly fierce competition, while Hsu Fu Chi expanded the scale of production, the problems in the production process gradually emerged:

• The equipment of more than 40 workshops and the process point parameters on the production line are not synchronized, which affects the production efficiency. Previously, although Hsu Fu Chi had only a few pilot workshops, there were many suppliers providing pilot services, and different suppliers had different platforms. It was difficult to map specific suppliers and platforms for unified management and operation and maintenance.

• The equipment management and production management are not unified, resulting in high production costs. At the same time, the response speed of the equipment maintenance system is not timely, which brings unnecessary loss of manpower and time to the operation and maintenance side.

Therefore, Hsu Fu Chi needs to centralize more than 40 workshops on a unified platform, and collect, manage, and maintain the data of all workshops in a unified manner.

Operated by Halo CloudAdvantech WISE-PaaS Industrial Internet Cloud Platform, Based on the needs of enterprise digital transformation, it provides cloud-edge-end integrated, intelligent, efficient, stable and secure industrial Internet solutions and enabling platforms for industrial enterprises. WISE-PaaS provides enterprise users with a one-stop AIoT low-code development platform covering device intelligence, enterprise-level container cloud, digital twin, industrial big data analysis and artificial intelligence, and provides a wealth of industry-specific solutions based on the platform (SolutionReady Package, SRP), continue to empower enterprises to implement industrial Internet applications.

Edge: Halo Cloud provides various hardware and software for industrial acquisition and data integration, supports IoT data and other types of data access that are heterogeneous and diverse. For Hsu Fu Chi, it can access multiple platforms from different suppliers ;

Cloud: The collected data can be sent to the equipment IoT center of the platform through the data transmission channel. The services and upper-level solutions of the equipment IoT center are deployed in the enterprise-level EnSaaS of Advantech’s WISE-PaaS industrial Internet cloud platform operated by Halo Cloud. in the container cloud. Based on this, Xu Fu remembered to operate, maintain and manage different production equipment through a unified platform.

Visual display: Several core functional modules of the equipment IoT center can help the production center to better manage equipment and application data.





In general, Advantech’s WISE-PaaS industrial Internet cloud platform operated by Halo Cloud provides comprehensive solution assistance, such as: secure device access, massive device management, reliable data transmission and high-performance data processing capabilities, which fully satisfy Xu Fu. Keep in mind the centralized control and efficient operation and maintenance of production equipment and production activities, thereby helping enterprises to simplify the management and operation processes of production centers, saving IT costs and human capital, and improving corporate profit margins.

Leverage Halo Cloud and Xu Fuji to overcome difficulties together

From a strategic perspective, the cooperation between Hsu Fu Chi and Halo Cloud not only realizes the optimization of business processes and the improvement of profit margins from the perspective of efficiency and cost, but also reconstructs and upgrades the industry ecology. Traditional food processing and retail enterprises, including Hsu Fu Chi, can conduct one-stop equipment, process, and quality control on an intelligent and interconnected platform, and use digital processes to achieve business transformation; while Advantech operated by Halo Cloud As an important promoter of the industry, the WISE-PaaS industrial Internet cloud platform will promote the industry ecology to form a digital, sustainable and benign development model through technological innovation and functional optimization.

Previously, Hsu Fu Chi had different management platforms and applications for different workshop production lines. The management needed to find a solution with platform development capabilities to meet the needs of business and production lines in different workshops on a comprehensive and unified platform. requirements and centralized management. After comparing some service providers, Xu Fuji found that Advantech’s WISE-PaaS industrial Internet cloud platform operated by Halo Cloud can solve the above problems. Recently, Hsu Fu Chi and Halo Cloud officially started a journey of in-depth cooperation.

In the future, both Halo Cloud and Hsu Fu Chi expect to generate more business value from the services of Advantech’s WISE-PaaS industrial Internet cloud platform operated by Halo Cloud, and to promote enterprises to complete their transformation from traditional enterprises to digital enterprises.

company profile

Hsu Fu Chi was founded in 1992. Its main production base is located in Dongguan, Guangdong. It has more than 140 branches and sales offices and more than 2,500 dealers across the country. It mainly produces more than 1,000 styles of candy, cakes, packaged confectionery, etc. The products sell well all over the country and are exported to the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and other countries and regions.







