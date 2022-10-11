Home Business Official customer service responds to iPhone 14’s automatic alarm when riding a roller coaster: it is too similar to the environmental conditions of a car accident-Apple iPhone
In the latest iPhone 14 series, Apple has added a new car accident detection function, which has been tested and can indeed give an emergency alarm when a user encounters an accident, which can be regarded as a life-saving function. But recently, there has been feedback from overseas that,When multiple iPhone 14 users were riding a roller coaster, the mobile phone mistook the user for a car accident, and then a false alarm occurred.

At present, the official customer service of Apple (China) has responded to this and answered the reason for the false positive.

Official customer service said,When riding a roller coaster, the mobile phone will detect drastic changes in speed, air pressure, and sound. This situation is similar to the environmental conditions of a car accident, which may lead to the accidental triggering of the “auto alarm for car accident”.

At the same time, the customer service also said that only for him personally,There have been no similar complaints from domestic Apple users.

From this point of view, the problem is not so much a failure of the judgment of the car accident monitoring, but rather that its judgment is too sensitive, causing the situation like a roller coaster to be similar to the actual car accident environment to trigger the function.

And if the judgment conditions of the function are adjusted to avoid the occurrence of similar false positives, it will be a problem that Apple needs to consider.

