Produced｜Sohu Auto·E Electric Park

Xpeng Motors officially announced that its new flagship pure electric SUV, the Xpeng G9, has been officially launched. A total of six models have been launched. The official guide price is 309,900-469,900 yuan. It will be officially delivered in October. He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of Xpeng Motors, said that the Xpeng G9 is the best SUV within 500,000 units, and is confident that its sales will surpass that of the Audi Q5L next year, with an average monthly sales target of 10,000 units. Based on the X-EEA 3.0 electronic and electrical architecture, the new car is positioned as a medium-to-large pure electric SUV with a five-seat layout. The two-wheel-drive version of the car is equipped with an electric motor with a maximum power of 230kW, and the four-wheel-drive version is 175kW/230kW. In terms of cruising range, the two-wheel-drive version has a maximum cruising range of 702km and the four-wheel-drive version 650km.

In terms of appearance design, Xiaopeng G9 adopts a new family-style design language. The front face has ushered in an evolution based on the inheritance of the family-style X Robot Face and the design of the penetrating lightsaber headlights. The top and bottom of the headlights have been added. The 4 daytime running lights are like Xiaopeng’s logo, and the dual lidars are perfectly integrated into the headlights. Starting from the fenders, the extension of the rearward A-pillar points to the axle of the front wheel, and the end of the C-pillar is slightly above the rear axle of the large 21-inch wheel.

The new car has a length, width and height of 4891×1937×1680mm and a wheelbase of 2998mm. It is positioned as a medium-to-large 5-seat SUV. The overall shape of the side is relatively square, which is in line with the mainstream style of this class of models. The door handles are still hidden. The tail design is also relatively simple, the through-type taillights are still not absent, and there is a large black guard plate below.

In terms of interior configuration, Xiaopeng G9 is equipped with a 10.25-inch LCD instrument, as well as dual 14.96-inch narrow-frame conjoined screens for the central control and co-driver, equipped with the industry-leading Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, and supports 2K, 2400*1200 resolution. 20-color ambient lights, multi-function leather steering wheel, smart aromatherapy, dual-temperature zone smart air conditioner, and Type-C fast charging & wireless charging are also equipped. From the overall interior design and materials, it can be seen that Xiaopeng G9 is different from previous brands. The difference between the models creates a stronger sense of technology and luxury.

The fully upgraded full-scene voice 2.0 of the G9 has created the industry-first “full-time full-time” function, which can achieve “all-time, all-time satisfaction”. The new car has greatly optimized the local function of voice, which can be used without the Internet, and greatly improved the voice response speed, achieving a millisecond-level response. When talking to Xiao P from different positions in the car, there is no need to repeatedly wake up, and Xiao P can still understand. Between different members, the continuous instructions, a sentence can even contain 4 requirements, small P can complete it.

In addition, the small P can even respond to the needs of different locations in a azimuthal manner through the main driver’s speaker, the co-driver’s Bluetooth headset and the audio system, so that they do not interfere with each other. Not only that, Xpeng G9 is the first time in the industry to apply MIMO communication technology to the in-car voice system. Even if four people issue commands at the same time, Xiaopeng can also execute them at the same time.

The audio system is the main product point of Xiaopeng G9. It is equipped with the original Confidence audio system from Dynaudio. There are 28 acoustic units in the whole car. It also uses Dolby Atmos technology and a 7.1.4 multi-channel music system. To achieve the luxurious music quality that surrounds the whole venue. In terms of vision, Xiaopeng G9 is equipped with 20-color atmosphere lights, 20 single-color and 7-color combinations, and also supports 4 different modes of fixed brightness, smooth breathing, following the speed of the car, and music rhythm, which can be transformed with music.

In terms of intelligence, Xiaopeng G9 supports full-scene intelligent assisted driving, adopts NVIDIA dual DRIVE Orin-X solution, has a computing power of 508Tops, and is equipped with 31 intelligent sensor hardware, including two lidars, seven ADAS cameras, and one in-cabin camera. , four 360° surround view cameras, five millimeter-wave radars, and twelve ultrasonic radars. The new car can realize the assisted driving of the whole scene from the A parking lot to the B parking lot, including the whole scene of parking from the parking lot, to the city road, expressway/expressway, and then to the city, and finally to the parking lot.

It is worth mentioning that the Xpeng P5 lidar version has recently opened the city NGP in Guangzhou, and the Xpeng G9 with better chip computing power and lidar, I believe it can get a better experience. In addition, Xiaopeng released XNGP. The official said that this is the first high-level intelligent assisted driving system in the industry that can serve daily commuting. With or without high-precision maps, the experience is first-class, and it can easily cope with various road conditions. The target is 2023. Realize the coverage of most cities in China; and in 2024, realize the point-to-point connection of all scenarios.

In addition to the XNGP standard on the X version of the G9, the XPILOT system standard on the E version will also be fully upgraded. With the support of greater computing power, we will rewrite the algorithm architecture to improve the overall performance of ACC, LCC, VPA, NGP and other functions. Accelerates and decelerates with the car, and responds faster when dealing with congestion. The ability to change lanes to overtake and cross the ramp will be stronger, and the overall safety and experience will be significantly improved.

In terms of power, the Xiaopeng G9 has declared two versions, namely single-motor and dual-motor versions. The two-wheel drive version is equipped with a motor with a maximum power of 230kW, and the four-wheel drive version is 175kW/230kW, with a maximum torque of 717N m and the fastest zero-hundred acceleration time. 3.9 seconds faster. It is worth mentioning that the Xpeng G9 uses a dual-chamber air suspension with a wider range of stiffness adjustment. After careful design and adjustment, the maximum up and down stroke is 100 mm, with 5-speed adjustment modes, with intelligent It can adjust the height of the car and welcome guests to take things, and can provide better comfort and control fun. In terms of cruising range, the longest cruising range of the two-wheel-drive version is 702km, and the four-wheel-drive version is 650km, both in CLTC working conditions, and the battery capacity density is 160Wh/kg.

Xpeng G9 is the first mass-produced car in China equipped with an 800V high-voltage SiC platform. In terms of ultra-fast charging, it can be roughly divided into 4C models (top version) and 3C models. On Xiaopeng’s self-built S4 ultra-fast charging pile, the peak charging power of 4C models can reach about 430kW, which can be charged for 5 minutes, and the battery life can be increased by 200+ kilometers. It takes less than 15 minutes to charge 10%-80%. The peak charging power of 3C models can reach about 300kW; it can be charged for 5 minutes, the battery life can be increased by 130+ kilometers, and it only takes 20 minutes to charge 10%-80%.

In terms of infrastructure construction, Xiaopeng has more than 1,000 self-operated charging stations, covering all municipalities and prefecture-level administrative regions across the country. Before the end of 2022, more than 50 S4 ultra-fast charging stations will be put into operation in core cities across the country. Before the end of 2023, it is planned to complete the coverage of at least 500 S4 ultra-fast charging stations in key cities across the country. By 2025, the goal is to build a total of 2,000 Xpeng ultra-fast charging stations.