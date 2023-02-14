Home Business Official image of Wuling Bingo’s interior reveals that the central control is equipped with a 10.25-inch floating dual screen_New Car_Car_China Gold Online
Yiche News A few days ago, Wuling Bingo’s official interior images were exposed. The new car is positioned as a five-door pure electric car with a large space. It has previously announced four exciting car colors, namely milk coffee white, bright night black, aurora green, and ice berry pink. At the same time, the interior adopts a retro style design, with dual 10.25-inch floating dual screens.

