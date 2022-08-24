Original title: Official warm-up iQOO Z6: equipped with 64 million pixel OIS triple camera + X-axis linear motor

The iQOO mobile phone official recently announced that the iQOO Z6 series will be released at 19:30 on August 25. The official claim that the iQOO Z6 series is the strongest in the history of the iQOO Z series, known as the “Little Superman of Performance and Battery Life”.

As the launch time is approaching, the official began to warm up the iQOO Z6 series. Today, the official warm-up for the image performance and gaming experience of the iQOO Z6 series.

According to the official introduction of iQOO mobile phones, the imaging experience of iQOO Z series will break through again. Among them, the iQOO Z6 will use a 64-megapixel OIS optical image stabilization three-shot, which is “the popularizer of optical image stabilization”.

In terms of gaming experience, the official said that the iQOO Z6 will have the strongest gaming experience in the history of the iQOO Z series. The iQOO Z6 will be equipped with an X-axis linear motor, which supports somatosensory control and brings the real pleasure of man-machine integration.

According to the official preheating, iQOO Z6 will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chip, equipped with full blood version LPDDR5 and full blood version UFS 3.1, forming a full blood performance iron triangle.

In terms of heat dissipation, the iQOO Z6 will be equipped with a six-fold ice-sealed liquid cooling system. According to the official introduction, the system has achieved a major upgrade of full-link cooling, and the thermal conductivity of the upper layer of the high-conductivity alloy motherboard has been increased by 226%. With 6 temperature sensors to dynamically manage the cooling strategy, the core temperature of the CPU can drop by 13°C.

In terms of fast charging, the iQOO Z6 series will use dual-cell 80W flash charging, which can be charged to 50% in as fast as 10 minutes, with a peak conversion efficiency of 98.5% and 24-fold charging safety protection.

In terms of battery life, the iQOO Z6x is equipped with a 6000mAh battery. The official test iQOO Z6x can listen to 115.2 hours of music, use Baidu Maps to navigate for 18.5 hours, watch Tencent videos for 18 hours, and play 13.7 hours of Honor of Kings games.

In addition, according to digital blogger @Digital Chat Station previously revealed that the iQOO Z6 will use an LCD high-brush screen, but the battery capacity is not large. In addition, the machine offers three colors of Moyu, Golden Orange, and Xinghai, and three storage combinations of 8+128GB, 8+256GB, and 12+256GB.

The iQOO Z6x will be equipped with a low-power processor, a super-large battery with a 44W fast charging head, and three colors of black mirror, blazing orange, and blue ice, and three storage combinations of 6+128GB, 8+128GB, and 8+256GB.

As for the price of the new phone, you can refer to the iQOO Z5 series. It is reported that the iQOO Z5 was released in September last year. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, a 5000mAh battery, and supports 44W fast charge. , 44W fast charge, the starting price is 1499 yuan.

