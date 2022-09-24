DoNews September 24 news (Ding Fan) Today, Xiaomi officially announced the configuration information of the machine, confirming that the Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. Xiaomi officially stated that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile platform uses the same ISP of the Snapdragon 8 series flagship processor, processing 2.5 billion pixels per second, and the shooting speed is greatly improved. At the same time, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile platform has 8 core modules inherited from the Snapdragon 8 series flagship processor, which improves performance by 10%, rendering by 20%, and AI computing power by 30%, which can bring more intelligent images to users. experience.

Previously, the Xiaomi Civi 2 new product launch conference will be held at 2 pm on September 27. According to the official preheating, the Xiaomi Civi 2 weighs 171.8 grams and is 7.23 mm thick.

In addition, Xiaomi Civi 2 will be equipped with a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel rear camera. In terms of front images, the phone is equipped with a 32-megapixel professional main camera and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide-angle main camera to create a new “bionic eyes, atmospheric portrait”, and the front of the phone is equipped with multi-color temperature and four soft lights, allowing users to Different light and shadow effects can be selected in different scenes.

Xiaomi Civi 2 has a built-in 4500mAh battery and supports 67W wired fast charging. Officials say that it can be charged to 100% in 40 minutes. At the same time, Xiaomi Civi 2 uses a 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming screen, which officially claims to “reduce visual fatigue in low light, and watch more comfortably and protect your eyes”.