Officials intervene in Chaozhou car accident investigation Tesla fully cooperates: Weibo CEO is surprised that family members do not approve of this appraisal?

On the evening of November 16, Tesla told @新京报贝贝财经财经 reporter that participating in the appraisal work is a professional and authoritative appraisal institution recognized by the state and selected by the police. Identification work is underway under police supervision.

Tesla said that the final accident appraisal results need to wait for the police to notify, and everything is subject to the information released by the police. Tesla complied with the arrangements of the police and appraisal agencies and fully cooperated with various investigations.

A few days ago, a man in Raoping County, Chaozhou City, Guangdong Province said that when his Tesla was about to stop, the vehicle suddenly lost control and ran 2 kilometers at high speed, hitting two motorcycles and two bicycles in succession, causing two deaths and three injuries.

On the morning of November 16, the relatives of the owner of the Tesla car accident in Chaozhou told the Shell Finance reporter that the Chaozhou police commissioned an agency in Shanghai to conduct a third-party identification of the car in the accident. “We asked Tesla to provide the background data of the vehicle on the spot, but Tesla did not express its position. We do not agree with this identification.”

This traffic accident has obviously reached a very serious level, and the authorities are also involved in the investigation, and Tesla also expressed its full cooperation. It is a little confusing that the statement of the family members is true?

The CEO of Weibo also posted a post immediately after seeing the news, saying that the family members do not approve of this appraisal? Full of surprise….

Some netizens said that if you have just experienced a traffic accident, the traffic police will find an institution that meets the qualifications for forensic appraisal, and the accident certificate issued by the traffic police will be the basis for determining civil and criminal liability in the future. It is useless if the family or the person does not approve, or provide new evidence to appeal, and there is only one chance.