The Officina Stellare telescopes for the ASI Platino3 and Platino 4 missions

Two new contracts for Vicenza Star Workshop, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market and leader in the design and production of instrumentation of excellence in the aerospace, research and defense sectors. The company has signed two agreements with Leonardo worth 3.8 million euros. In detail, the agreement envisages that the company will supply a compact high-resolution multispectral optical system for the “Platino3” mission. Furthermore, the group will also have to produce a medium resolution hyperspectral optical system for the “Platino4” mission of the Italian Space Agency (ASI).

Looking for detailed images of the Earth

The objective of the two missions is to photograph the globe in high detail. The images will then make it possible to transfer valuable information for future ASI optical missions, as well as offer images for monitoring the environment and the territory. The projects will go on for about 14 months. They involve the design study and construction of the space telescopes which will then be used by Leonardo in the two missions.

For Officine Stellari, this is an extremely important order, as evidenced by the reception that the news received on the Stock Exchange: halfway through the session, the stock of the company headed by John Dal Lago earned 6.6% in Piazza Affari.

ASI aims to develop Italian leadership in small platforms

And, on the other hand, the two projects are also particularly important for Asi. Considering the opportunity represented by small satellites in the development of different types of missions, the Agency has in fact decided to support the “PLATiNO” High Technology Space Platform. The choice is hand-in-hand with the desire to develop the Italian leadership in the field of small modular multi-mission platforms. To date, development activities relating to the PLT1 and PLT2 missions are in full swing and the contracts for the PLT3 and PLT4 payloads have been launched.