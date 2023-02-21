Officine Maccaferri restarts after the crisis: “We aim for a billion turnover”

From a crisis to a billion in turnover, effectively tripling the results, in less than ten years. It is the ambitious goal of Maccaferri workshopshistoric Italian multinational active in the engineering sector for 144 years and present in 70 different countries of the world, which has just come out of the composition with creditors and is ready to start again under the presidency of Sergio Iasi and guidance from the CEO Lapo Vivarelli Colonna. “The 60 million euro capital increase made it possible to repay all the creditors and to immediately implement the arrangement – he explains to Truth&Business the ad –. Once that parenthesis is closed, we are launched, a liquid and debt-free company, towards a path of continuous growth”.

Let’s take a step back. Can you tell us what Officine Maccaferri is and in which sectors it is the market leader?

“Born in 1879, Officine Maccaferri is a company with a very strong tradition. The focus has always been to create engineering solutions capable of harmonizing the environment with human evolution. The area in which the company has grown is that relating to hydrogeological risk mitigation, with the famous gabion designed to create river embankments and containment works for unstable slopes and landslides. Today the company is a world leader in engineering solutions in the geotechnical sector, with a particular focus on infrastructure. We are world leaders also thanks to an internationalization process that began at the beginning of the 1900s and which led Officine Maccaferri to open numerous branches on all continents and therefore able to act in totally different environmental and climatic contexts. This ability of our solutions to adapt to extreme and different conditions is a competitive advantage that has allowed Officine Maccaferri to continue to innovate its offer”.

Then came the crisis with the consequent settlement. Can you tell us about this delicate moment?

“The financial crisis started with Seci, the holding company that owned Officine Maccaferri. This has also led Officine Maccaferri on a restructuring path with the arrangement. A process that began in May 2020 and from which we exited on 6 October 2022. However, the restructuring was only carried out on Officine Maccaferri SpA, whose ownership was transferred to OM Topco Sarl., a company owned by the Ad-Hoc Group shareholders, the group of investors consisting of Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management LLC, Man GLG and Stellex Capital Management. This has allowed all the other realities to remain fully operational and therefore not lose market shares, but to defend the positions acquired in 140 years of work. During the pandemic, which slowed down the whole world, we restructured ourselves adequately, multiplying the results”.

How did your 2022 end?

“Despite the restructuring, we have almost doubled our turnover in two years. From 389 million euros in 2020 we have reached around 640 million in 2022, an absolute record for the company. Not only that, in the financial statements that we will formalize in the coming weeks, Ebitda will also set a record. Furthermore, the group, thanks to the 60 million capital increase, has no more debts, has good liquidity and is projected towards a further improvement in results”.

What are your development plans?

“The civil engineering market linked to infrastructure has very positive growth outlooks, also thanks to the public grants that will be allocated all over the world. Officine Maccaferri’s goal is to grow more than the market. Speaking of turnover, the target in 2023 is to consolidate what was done last year and then exceed 700 in 2024 thanks to organic growth. In the following three years, also thanks to potential acquisitions, the ambitious goal we set ourselves is to reach one billion in turnover by 2027”.

Do you have geographical areas in mind where to focus your efforts?

“We are already the market leader in South America and have excellent bases in Africa, especially the southern part of the continent, and in Asia. In the latter there are great opportunities for growth. Obviously let’s not forget Europe where we want to further strengthen our leadership and grow further. The big challenge is to improve our market positioning in North America, where we can make our presence more effective”.

You often talk about digitization and sustainability as two of the main objectives of the business plan. How can they be combined with your sector?

“Sustainability has always been part of our DNA. Our solutions are designed to last from tens to hundreds of years, with the use of recycled material as much as possible, and which are an alternative, respecting the principles of economy, to works built with highly polluting materials such as concrete. On the digitization side, on the other hand, we want to strengthen our leadership by making our know-how available to our customers in a virtual way. We also want to exploit IOT tools to improve the technical solutions offered. Let me give you an example: in our protection net systems installed to contain any falling rocks, we have included an alert system, HelloMac, which collects information and makes it possible to detect all types of events such as impacts, detachments and deformations of slopes and works systems installed, even in remote areas, alerting the communities concerned in real time. We are moving on this model to improve and develop our other products”.