There are no environmental impact assessments and the wind rush stops at the harbor master’s office. At least for now. Because the service conferences, preparatory to the release of state-owned maritime concessions for thirty years, that is the water spaces where four wind farms should be built (between the south of the island and south-western Sardinia), close with a negative outcome . Which is not a definitive stop but a temporary stop pending further elements.

The projects

The projects, for which new insights will have to be brought, concern, in the south, the two applications presented by Nora Ventu born from the partnership between Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy. Overall, the project envisages a 1.4 GW capacity plan for the construction of two floating wind farms capable of supplying 1.2 million users and an investment of 4 billion euros. In this case, the first conference closed with negative results while the second did not take place. And then the two requests made by Seawind, the company that, off the coast of Carloforte, would like to build two parks consisting of 24 blades each and for a power (for each) of 292 MW.

The motivations

In the conclusions on the proceedings concerning Seawind and Nora Ventu, the Port Authority writes that the environmental impact assessment procedure constitutes “a fundamental and essential phase in order to establish the request for” compatibility of the structures making up the plant with other activities maritime “including the migratory routes of tuna and the possible impact of electromagnetic fields with fishing”.

Requests for opposition

The local administrators and also the environmental associations immediately expressed concern and raised critical issues for the parks. Criticalities which, as in the case of the Legal Intervention Group (GRIG), have turned into requests for opposition to the projects.

“For now we have counted thirteen requests for state-owned maritime concessions throughout Sardinia – says Stefano Deliperi, president of the GRIG – and out of thirteen we have made the presentation of opposition, basically for these reasons: not because we are against wind energy or renewable, far from it, but because there is no type of planning ».