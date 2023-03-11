Offshore wind, the “new” alternative for the energy transition. What it is and how it works

2021 was the year of hope with the installation of the first wind farm in Taranto, 2022 was the year of expectations, 2023 seems to be the year of maturity for offshore wind in Italy. Yes because, in less than three months, the requests received from companies in the sector multiply and on Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin’s table there are at least seven projects ready to get the green light. For Italy, as is known, there are proposals for more than 50 GW of offshore fields and at the moment the goal for the next few years is to install at least 5 GW of offshore wind power.

The interested areas of Italy range from Sicily passing through Puglia going up to the Adriatic and then moving to Lazio and Sardiniaa contamination under the banner of sustainability that shows no signs of stopping. L’floating offshore wind, technically floating, in fact involves the construction of floating systems on the aquatic surface, is finding ever greater development in the depths of the Italian seas, thanks to the technological progress gained on the international market. Offshore wind power, in the announced scenarios for climate change, is proving to be one of the most valid alternatives, not only in Italy but also in Europe, to aim for climate neutrality. under theEuropean Green Deal, the economies of the Member States, in fact, they have pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. A large part of achieving these goals depends precisely on the ability of EU states to increase the share of consumption from renewable sources.

In fact, the energy and ecological transition also passes through the development of offshore sources. In a context in which, both at a global and European level, institutions impose ambitious targets for achieving net zero, offshore wind power represents one of the most promising technological solutions. Fincantieri stands out among the Italian companies also active abroad for projects related to offshore wind power which, even just in recent weeks, has announced contracts and initiatives in line with the industrial plan and the pillars of sustainability which are also the strategic driver for achieving the Net Zero objective, set on a European scale. The last contractchronologically, was signed in recent days through the subsidiary Vard in Norway with a new customer, Edda Wind, for the construction of four Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) which can be increased to 8. The first two vessels will be delivered in the first quarter of 2025, the third in the second quarter of 2025 and the fourth in the first quarter of 2026 with a total value of approximately 250 million euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

