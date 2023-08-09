Offshore Yuan’s Decline Dampens Market Sentiment, Hong Kong Stock Market Stays Resilient

Offshore Yuan Fall Hits Market Sentiment: Hong Kong Stock Market Adjusts, Positive Trend Remains Intact

Financial Associated Press, August 9th – On August 8th, the Hong Kong stock market experienced a significant adjustment but managed to stabilize at the rising gap on July 25th, indicating that the overall positive trend remains intact. The Hang Seng Index fell by 353 points, or 1.8%, closing at 19,184 points. Additionally, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI) fell by 2.8% to close at 4,374 points. Market turnover exceeded HKD 104.6 billion, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange recorded a net inflow of HKD 7.321 billion, mainly into index ETFs.

The decline in offshore renminbi is seen as the primary reason for dampening market sentiment. China‘s trade data released by the General Administration of Customs for July fell short of expectations. China‘s exports and imports both showed declines of 14.5% and 12.4% respectively, compared to the same period last year. These figures exceeded the declines seen in June, indicating pressure on the external demand market and weak recovery of domestic demand.

Using the Relative Rotation Graph (RRG), Zhongtai International visually displayed the rotation of the world‘s major stock indexes. The graph revealed that the momentum of Hong Kong stocks continues to strengthen. Both the MSCI China and MSCI Hong Kong indexes transitioned from the lagging quadrant to the improving quadrant. On the other hand, MSCI Europe continues to weaken, while the upward momentum of MSCI America has slowed down.

Across the board, the market saw a decline, with 1,375 stocks falling. However, the materials and energy sectors performed well. China Hongqiao (01378.HK) rose by 3.8%. Gold stocks, benefiting from the decline in US bond yields, also saw gains. Zhaojin (01818.HK), China Gold (02099.HK), Shandong Gold (01787.HK), and Zijin (02899.HK) rose by 3.5%, 4.1%, 2.1%, and 0.9% respectively. Oil stocks remained strong, with PetroChina (00857.HK) up 1.6% and CNOOC (00883.HK) up 0.3%.

Unfortunately, Country Garden (02007.HK) experienced a liquidity crisis, causing its share price to plummet by 14.4%, hitting another low this year. Country Garden Services (06098.HK) also fell by 9.7%.

Federal Reserve officials delivered speeches this week, with New York Fed President Williams stating that the Fed needs to keep monetary policy restrictive for a period of time. However, if inflation continues to decline, it may be justified to cut interest rates next year.

Inflation data for July is set to be released this week. While the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to rebound due to a low base, the year-on-year growth rate of core CPI is likely to decline. The market will pay more attention to the quarter-on-quarter growth rate of the CPI, as the base effect may distort the true inflation figure. If the quarter-on-quarter growth rate of CPI remains at or below 0.2%, it will be seen as an event favored by the Federal Reserve.

With high inflation being resolved through rapid interest rate hikes, the imbalance between supply and demand in the US labor market may require longer periods of high interest rates rather than higher interest rates to address the issue. The CME interest rate futures indicate that the probability of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) not raising interest rates in September has reached 86.5%. The interest rate futures market also expects the rate hike cycle to essentially come to an end.

Overall, while the offshore yuan fall has affected market sentiment, the Hong Kong stock market remains resilient with a positive trend intact. The impact of global economic factors and central bank policies will continue to influence the market moving forward.