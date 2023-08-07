OHB: Largest German space company disappears from the stock exchange

Economy OHB

Why Germany’s largest space company is now disappearing from the stock exchange

The Heinrich Hertz communications satellite, built by OHB

The US financial investor KKR is becoming a major shareholder in the Bremen-based aerospace group OHB. With this change of course, however, company boss Fuchs is breaking with company tradition. The previous shareholders now expect a whopping premium.

Germany’s largest aerospace group OHB wants to secure its future through an entry by the US financial investor KKR. A good 20 years after the Bremen-based group went public, the Fuchs family, which dominates OHB, initiates its withdrawal from the capital market.

KKR will submit a takeover bid for their shares to the approximately 30 percent free shareholders. For the 61-year-old CEO Marco Fuchs, the decision to go private does not have to be final.

In the medium term, OHB could return to the stock market with a more attractive valuation if KKR exits. “It’s the most likely exit scenario,” said Fuchs in the WELT interview.

Long-standing OHB boss Marco Fuchs, whose contract has just been extended by another five years, sees KKR as a better way of raising capital than via the stock market at the current share price. When OHB went public in what was then the Neuer Markt 23 years ago, there was a lot of euphoria.

The OHB business grew into new dimensions. But there was never a capital increase because the family did not want to part with their capital share of around 70 percent. That dampened the imagination in the OHB share and also thwarted growth opportunities, such as an OHB stake in Airbus aircraft production.

Although space travel is one of the markets of the future and there is currently a spirit of optimism with “New Space”, OHB was unable to keep up on the capital market. A reassessment is now being sought.

Fuchs is convinced that the company is currently undervalued on the stock exchange. Withdrawing from the stock market is the right solution, says Fuchs, because the family share isn’t going to drop very much and the group should “remain a German company.”

KKR’s entry into OHB is reminiscent of the similar approach at Axel Springer SE (to which WELT also belongs). There, too, the stock market listing was discontinued after the shares were bought up.

With the new major shareholder KRR, OHB boss Fuchs is breaking with tradition. The family – essentially Marco Fuchs and his mother Christa Fuchs – had contributed their shares of around 70 percent to a family foundation in autumn 2022, but had never carried out a capital increase for a good 20 years because they wanted to keep their capital share.

44 euros per share for free shareholders

KKR is now increasing OHB’s capital by ten percent, giving the group around EUR 77 million in fresh equity. However, this means that the Fuchs share has fallen to 63 percent for the first time in over two decades. At the same time, KKR wants to buy the shares from the free shareholders for EUR 44 per share, a 37 percent premium to the last stock market price.

In addition, KRR will separately invest EUR 30 million in the OHB holding Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) via a convertible bond. RFA is one of three German start-up companies developing a new launch vehicle. Overall, KKR’s investment in the OHB entry can add up to over 300 million euros.

KKR’s entry into RFA is remarkable because it involves a renowned US investor in a European missile project. With the KKR capital injection, RFA has collected a total of around 80 million euros. That is supposedly enough to bring the rocket to the launch platform in Scotland for the premiere flight by mid-2024.

The propulsion of a rocket from Rocket Factory Augsburg

OHB, which now has more than 3,000 employees and an expected total output of EUR 1.2 billion this year, claims to be “the leading provider of space solutions for institutional and commercial customers in Europe”.

The Bremen group takes a sandwich position. It is not one of the really big players in the market like Airbus, Thales Alenia Space or US corporations – but it is an important player in the satellite business in a wide variety of application areas and wants to continue to operate on the market as an independent German family company.

OHB became known to the public primarily when the Bremen-based group won orders for Galileo navigation satellites against its competitor Airbus. With the fresh capital from the financial investor, smaller takeovers could now also come about. Fuchs said that KKR would certainly also ensure that OHB “get everything going”.

