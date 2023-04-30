Home » ÖHGB: Green class struggle with a red list | Austrian house
ÖHGB: Green class struggle with a red list | Austrian house

ÖHGB: Green class struggle with a red list | Austrian house

Demand for wealth tax is a mothball

Vienna (OTS) “The demand for a wealth tax made by Vice-Chancellor Kogler today must be clearly rejected,” said ÖHGB President Dr. Martin Prunbauer. Such a “millionaire tax”, as demanded populistically and euphemistically by Kogler, would, if it were to be efficient, not only affect millionaires, but the entire middle class, as is the case with such mass taxes.

In addition, taxes are already paid on inheritances, purchases and donations of real estate and the real estate transfer tax is due. A pure substance tax, which is equivalent to a wealth tax. Also, those who create or buy a house or apartment have already paid many taxes beforehand. For these reasons alone, we fundamentally reject additional taxation.

“Quite apart from that, an anti-property ideology has never advanced a democratic society,” Prunbauer points out.

The Austrian Association of House and Landowners (www.oehgb.at) is the largest voluntary interest group for Austrian house, land and apartment owners. The main task of the ÖHGB is to protect and promote private property and protect the common interests of private property owners. The approximately 30,000 members are divided between the nine regional associations, which support their members with well-founded legal, tax, insurance, construction and financing advice and other extensive information and services. In addition, the ÖHGB and its regional associations operate in the interest of the members, active professional policy in the representation of interests at all levels.

Questions & contact:

Austrian House and Landowners Association
Dr. Marie-Theres Ehrendorff
press secretary
Tel.: +43 676 3239 645
marie-theres.ehrendorff@oehgb.at

