Ohio woman sentenced to part-time work at fast food chain after assaulting restaurant employee

An unusual case has emerged in the United States, with a woman receiving a unique sentence after assaulting an employee inside a restaurant. The incident, which took place in Ohio, went viral after a video of the altercation was posted on TikTok.

In the video, the woman is seen throwing a tray at the employee after an argument about her food. The incident sparked outrage on social media and caught the attention of thousands of users.

The attacker, identified as 39-year-old Rosemary Hayne, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor crime of assault during the judicial process. She was sentenced to a month in jail and an additional two months of part-time work at a fast food chain. Judge Timothy Gilligan presented Hayne with the option of either serving 90 days in jail or working in a fast food establishment to gain a better understanding of the victim’s experience. Hayne accepted the latter option, in addition to paying $250 in compensation and serving two years on probation.

Now, Hayne must find a part-time job at a fast food restaurant approved by the court, working 20 hours a week. The case has garnered widespread attention and sparked a debate about the effectiveness of this unconventional sentencing approach.

