On February 10, the Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition was officially launched, with an official guide price of 99,800 to 145,800 yuan, and the price of the DM-i model dropped to less than 100,000 yuan for the first time. As a “subversive of fuel-fueled sedans”, Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition officially ushers in a new era of “same price for gasoline and electricity” with five major disruptions and four major renewals.

The same price of oil and electricity breaks down the line of defense

Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition has launched a total of five models (including 55KM and 120KM battery life versions), which fully meet the car purchase needs of consumers. Among them, the price of the 55KM leading model is within 100,000, making the DM-i super hybrid a truly universal technology.

Through the brand-new model layout, Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition has entered the price hinterland of joint venture fuel vehicles, and achieved “the same price of gasoline and electricity” for the first time in the A sedan market, breaking through the last line of defense of joint venture fuel vehicles, allowing more Consumers have the opportunity to experience the revolutionary product power of DM-i super hybrid at the “price of fuel vehicles”.

Dimensionality reduction strikesubversion fuel

This time, the Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition is coming with five major subversions + four major renewals.

DM-i super hybrid technology is based on Xiaoyun-plug-in hybrid dedicated 1.5L high-efficiency engine, EHS electric hybrid system and DM-i super hybrid blade battery as the core, creating a hybrid technology mainly based on electricity, bringing ” Fast, economical, quiet, smooth, and green” five subversive driving experiences, 0-100 acceleration in 7.3 seconds, 100 kilometers with a fuel consumption of 3.8L, and a comprehensive battery life of 1245km. Dimensionality reduction hits joint venture fuel vehicles and redefines the new standard of the A sedan.

At the same time, the 2023 Champion Edition directly faces the needs of consumers, and realizes the further advancement of product strength through four major renewals.

AppearanceRejuvenation:Newly added black jade blue exterior and warm sun brown interior color matching, the texture is full, highlighting the attributes of a family car.

Enjoy upgrade：The electric adjustment of the co-pilot seat and the heating function of the front seats are added, and the integrated sports luxury seat is added with a perforated process to improve heat dissipation.

Zhilianevolution:In response to the voice of the market, the 2023 Champion Edition is upgraded with an 8.8-inch suspended instrument, which has rich functions and a larger “vision”. The newly equipped DiLink4.0 (4G) intelligent network connection system has a more beautiful UI interface and faster voice recognition.

Audio-visual advanced：Upgraded 8-speaker high-fidelity audio system, adopting full-range to perfect sound effect adjustment, comprehensively advanced in six dimensions of balance, brightness, clarity, resolution, sound field height and presence.

Through dimensionality reduction, Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition will subvert fuel to the end!

The rise of the national tide, Qin ruled the world

2022 is the “year of reshuffle” in the A-class sedan market. The Chinese auto industry, which has changed lanes and overtaken cars, has begun to show its unique competitive advantages. Qin PLUS broke the monopoly of the joint venture and represented the Chinese brand for the first time in 12 years to win the monthly sales champion of A sedan.

This is just the beginning. With the launch of the Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition, Chinese brands will completely regain the right to speak of the A-class family sedan. The story of the home appliance and mobile phone industries will be staged again in the auto market. This is the mission of Qin PLUS, and it will also be another milestone in the rise of the national tide.

