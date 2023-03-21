According to plans by the Hamburg Senate, oil and gas heating will no longer be available from 2027. The resistance to the project is massive: energetic conversions would overwhelm many people financially, the social association vehemently warns.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

The installation of new gas and oil heating systems is to be banned from 2024. At least that’s what Economics Minister Habeck is planning. There is strong resistance to this. “To say overnight that there will be a ban is also a question of economics,” said FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai.

Dhe Sozialverband Deutschland (SoVD) Hamburg has criticized the planned ban on the installation of new oil and gas heating systems as “financial hara-kiri for the poor”. According to plans by the Senate, the installation of this heating system in Hamburg is to be banned from 2027, and every new heating system should be powered by at least 65 percent renewable energies, as the SoVD Hamburg announced on Monday. Funding is planned for this from 2024. “Only nobody knows how and who they relieve. This creates uncertainty that creates fear, ”said SoVD country head Klaus Wicher.

also read

Energetic conversions would overwhelm those on lower incomes and the elderly. “Climate protection is necessary, but with social empathy,” said the SoVD head of state. He pointed out that the costs for heat pumps as an alternative to oil and gas as well as for subsequent thermal insulation are not affordable, especially for older people. “Hardly any bank gives you credit to insulate the roof or replace the heating. And if a mortgage can be taken out, grandma’s house will be in debt again,” criticized Wicher.

Families with children and people with a small pension would often have planned the house as old-age security in order to live rent-free in old age. Wicher: “Climate policy must be socially supported and must not be shifted onto the shoulders of older people, people with lower incomes and middle-income families.”

“Installation ban from 2024 unrealistic”

At the weekend, the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, once again criticized the nationwide plans of the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Robert Habeck, to ban oil and gas heating. The time planning is not realistic and in the end does more harm than good, said the SPD politician of the “Bild am Sonntag”. “People are now ordering new gas and oil heating systems in a panic. And many problems have not been resolved: Are there enough installers? What about the people who cannot afford a heat pump?”

also read

He expects Habeck to urgently meet with the construction and housing industry, heating engineers and the energy industry and check by when which goal can be achieved, Weil demanded. “We need longer and therefore more realistic transition periods when converting the heating system.” An installation ban from 2024 is unrealistic. Weil spoke out in favor of linking state aid for retrofitting heating systems to the level of income: “We should not subsidize the purchase of every heat pump with a fixed amount, but stagger the state aid depending on the level of income.”

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off Politics” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or directly via RSS feed.