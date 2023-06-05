Oil cuts gains but rises after Saudi move

Oil remains on the rise but moderated gains triggered by the new production cut announced by Saudi Arabia, due to the uncertainties on the markets and waiting to see if these reductions will materialize.

WTI trades at 72.5 dollars, after having abundantly exceeded 73 dollars previously, while Brent is trading in the 77 dollars area, down from 78 in the middle of the session.

Saudi Arabia has said it will cut another 1 million barrels a day from its production in July. The country has also raised official sales prices to Asia. However, traders are waiting for these cuts to materialize and for an improvement in demand before repositioning themselves sharply.

Saudi Arabia’s strategy could lead to a reduction in market share to stabilize prices. Conversely, other countries in the group have pledged to maintain current cuts until the end of 2024.

Oil in New York plunged 11% last month on demand concerns, especially in China. Most pundits expected OPEC+ to keep production unchanged, including Goldman Sachs. The outcome of the meeting in Vienna was “moderately bullish,” the bank said. “Saudi Arabia would ideally like prices to be above 80 dollars a barrel (Brent ed.)”. However, should the health of the global economy falter, short sellers “will be back in short order,” he added.