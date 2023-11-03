Oil, declining profits but more dividends for ConocoPhillips

Listen to the audio version of the article

Revenue and profitability of the Texan ConocoPhillips are slowing down. The oil giant recorded a net profit of 2,798 million dollars (2,630 million euros) in the third quarter of 2023, 38.2% less than in the same period of 2022, as reported in its financial results this Thursday. ConocoPhillips had revenues of 32.2% less than in the same period of the previous year, reaching 14,250 million dollars (13,420 million euros). However, the group was celebrated on Wall Street after the announcement of a dividend increased by 14% to 58 cents per share.

Cost jump

Costs for the purchase of materials in the third quarter reached 5,543 million dollars (5,220 million euros), 40% less; Production and operating expenses increased 10% to $1,995 million (€1,880 million) and the impact of asset depreciation was $2,095 million (€1,970 million), 12% higher.

And new meats

In the overall nine months of the year, the company recorded a profit of 7,950 million dollars (7,480 million euros), 48% less than in the same period of the previous year, while billings were 31% lower, reaching 43,267 million (40,730 million euros). EUR). Likewise, the oil company based in Houston, Texas, specified that net profit per share between July and September was 2.33 dollars (2.19 euros), 34.5% less than to the same period of the previous year. The total average price achieved by the company was 60.05 dollars (56.54 euros) per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe), 27.7% less.

