In response to the price cap imposed by the EU, Russia could cut oil production by 5-7%. This was announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak speaking to the media, specifying that the Kremlin could cut by 500k-700k barrels a day.

Stupid” the European Union’s decision to impose a ceiling on the price of gas because “it does not derive from economic reasons, it is dictated by Russophobia”. This was stated by the deputy president of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, speaking of “hatred towards the Russian Federation and not economic logic” behind the price cap. Either way, he added, this move “won’t work.”

