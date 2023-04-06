Home Business Oil down, US inventories down by 3.7 million barrels
Oil down, US inventories down by 3.7 million barrels

Oil down, US inventories down by 3.7 million barrels

Oil trades lower after Energy Information Administration data on US inventories showed a reduction of 3.7 million barrels last week, compared to 1.6 million expected and 4.3 million barrels anticipated by the data APIs.

Wti drops by 1% just below the 80 dollar level, while Brent loses around 0.9% and settles at 84.1 dollars a barrel.

Crude rose sharply in the first two days of the week after OPEC+ announced a surprise production cut of more than 1 million barrels per day from May to the end of the year. The news has prompted some analysts to hypothesize a leap in crude oil up to 100 dollars a barrel.

