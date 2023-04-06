Oil trades lower after Energy Information Administration data on US inventories showed a reduction of 3.7 million barrels last week, compared to 1.6 million expected and 4.3 million barrels anticipated by the data APIs.

Wti drops by 1% just below the 80 dollar level, while Brent loses around 0.9% and settles at 84.1 dollars a barrel.

Crude rose sharply in the first two days of the week after OPEC+ announced a surprise production cut of more than 1 million barrels per day from May to the end of the year. The news has prompted some analysts to hypothesize a leap in crude oil up to 100 dollars a barrel.