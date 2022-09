Oil dropped at the beginning of the week thanks to expectations of weaker global demand and the strength of the US dollar pending the Fed meeting.

WTI crude oil marks -1.88% at 83.17 dollars a barrel, while Brent crude falls by 1.55% below 90 dollars. Brent in March approached an all-time high of $ 147 with the Russian invasion of Ukraine exacerbating supply concerns.

In Piazza Affari, oil stocks pay duty today with Saipem down 5.85% to € 0.605, while Tenaris sells more than 3.5 percent.