Oil, Goldman Sachs revises its estimates upwards to 95 dollars

Goldman Sachs ha revised upwards its estimates on the price of crude oil after nine OPEC+ members announced a unexpected voluntary production cut total of 1.66 million barrels per day, which will take effect from May until the end of 2023. The Saudi Energy Ministry representative also underlined that “this is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market”.

The US investment bank recalls that OPEC+ has “a very significant pricing power compared to the past given its high market share, inelastic non-OPEC supply and inelastic demand”. The unexpected cut is “consistent with OPEC+’s new doctrine of pre-emptive action” because they can do so without significant losses in market share.

This new precautionary production cut resembles that of October 2022. However, unlike then, the momentum for global oil demand is up and not to the downside, with a strong recovery in China, a forward Brent curve is backwardated and refining margins remaining robust.

After already assuming that Russia’s cuts will extend into the second half of 2023, Goldman Sachs then reduced its OPEC+ production forecast to end 2023 by 1.1 million barrels per day. Incorporating this significantly lower OPEC+ supply, slightly lower demand and the modest French release of strategic oil reserves, he raised Brent forecast by $5 a barrel to $95 a barrel (up from $90) for December 2023 and $100 a barrel (up from $97) for December 2024. Today Brent is trading at 84 dollars a barrel.