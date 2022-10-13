Home Business Oil: leak in the Druzhba pipeline linking Russia and the European Union
Oil: leak in the Druzhba pipeline linking Russia and the European Union

Oil: leak in the Druzhba pipeline linking Russia and the European Union

It is the Polish operator Pern who today indicated the existence of a loss of crude oil due to a leak in the Druzhba oil pipeline that connects Russia and the EU. The leak was found in a section about 70 kilometers from the town of Plock.

The causes are still unknown. The Druzhba pipeline supplies, inter alia, the German refinery of Schwedt, which has a capacity of 11.6 million tons per year and is controlled by PCK Raffinerie GmbH, in which it holds a majority share (54.17 %) the company Rosneft Deutschland, a subsidiary of the Russian Rosneft.

