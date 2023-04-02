To support the price of oil, which has recently fluctuated around 70 dollars a barrel, the organization of the producing countries OPEC has announced a sharp cut in crude oil production: one million barrels a day less. Saudi Arabia, at the head of the cartel, will take on half of the cut alone, while some other member countries, in particular the United Arab Emirates. Kuwait and Algeria will provide the other half million. In fact, the move has a wider scope because it involves not only OPEC but the so-called OPEC+, extended to Russia and other producers who have not formally joined the organization but coordinate their policies with OPEC; specifically, Russia has announced that while not planning a further cut in production, it will extend the reduction it had decided for the March-June period for the whole of 2023.

Davide Tabarellipresident of Nomisma Energy, explains to La Stampa that “there is an overabundance of oil on the world market because Russia manages to circumvent Western sanctions and sell its oil as contraband. In terms of volume, Russian exports remained almost the same as before the war to Ukraine, but with lower prices. So while most analysts, myself included, were expecting a barrel at $100 and above, the current price is much more modest.” So was OPEC’s move expected? “OPEC appeared frozen and unable to react to the situation. Now we need to see what the actual impact of this cut will be. In the immediate future, prices will rise due to the announcement effect, but it remains to be seen whether the fundamentals of the market will really change”.