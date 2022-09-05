OPEC +, an alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, including Russia, announced that it had decided to cut oil production by 100,000 barrels a day in April. OPEC + has therefore turned around the 100,000-barrel-per-day increase it had decided last month. The decision was made in order to support oil prices, with Brent crude falling below the $ 100 a barrel threshold in August, on the back of intensified fears of a recession (which should be to attack the energy demand).

WTI and Brent contract prices jumped more than 3%, rising above $ 89 and $ 96 a barrel respectively.