After the cuts in gas supplies, it is now the turn of oil. Opec Plus will meet on Wednesday 5 October in Vienna, in the first summit in attendance since March 2020. And for the first time since the time of the Covid pandemic on the table there is the hypothesis of a strong reduction in production quotas: a tightened by more than a million barrels a day according to advances, including a probable extra voluntary cut by the Saudi side.

The final decision on the next moves will be the result of the comparison between the 23 …