Oil: OPEC+ ministers maintain unchanged production policy

In the latest meeting of OPEC+ top-level ministers, it was decided to keep the oil output policy unchanged.

This decision, revealed by two sources inside OPEC+, was made by the committee known as the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee. This body includes ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, with Russia at the forefront.

According to one of the sources, there was no news regarding the oil production policy. This confirmation therefore keeps the current approach unchanged, without introducing significant innovations or changes.

